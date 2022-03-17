’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Ricky Martin

Martin got his first taste of fame in the ‘80s as a member of the boy band Menudo. However, his success in the music industry reached a critical peak in 1999 when he released his self-titled fifth solo album, which included hits such as “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “She’s All I Ever Had” and “Shake Your Bon-Bon.” Since then, the Latin heartthrob has released five albums in English and his native Spanish. He welcomed twin boys Matteo and Valentino via surrogate in 2008 and came out as gay two years later. Martin married Jwan Yosef in 2017 and went on to have two more children, Lucía and Renn. The Puerto Rico native scored an Emmy nomination in 2018 for his portrayal of fashion designer Antonio D’Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He has continued to release music in the 2020s.