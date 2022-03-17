’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

Spice Girls

Scary, Baby, Ginger, Sporty and Posh Spice burst onto the scene in 1996 with the release of “Wannabe,” the iconic first single from the U.K. group’s debut album, Spice. In 1997, the ladies released their sophomore LP, Spice World, in conjunction with their feature film of the same name. Not long after, Geri Halliwell left the group. As a quartet, the remaining members released one last album together, 2000’s Forever. In 2007, all five women participated in a reunion tour and released a greatest hits album. Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Melanie C reunited again in 2019 for a brief tour in the U.K. and Ireland. Victoria Beckham did not participate as she has shifted her focus to the fashion industry. The Spice Girls have also embarked on individual careers since their split, and all have become moms. The members still have love for one another and shout each other out on social media.