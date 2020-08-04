Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Following their joint role as Michelle Tanner on Full House, the Olsen twins launched an empire of goods in their name — a book series, dolls, posters, video games, and even CD players — along with their media company, Dualstar. The two walked away from acting in the mid-2000s, and have since become designers with their couture label, the Row, and contemporary collection, Elizabeth and James. Mary-Kate filed for divorce from her husband, Oliver Sarkozy, in May 2020. Their divorce was finalized in January 2021.