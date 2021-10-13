Mysterious Billboards

The number 30 has been seen in major cities all over the world, with spectators posting photos from London, Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris and more. Australian journalist Gianni Borelli reported the “30” projection in Sydney was ordered by Sony, the parent company of Columbia Records, where Adele is a signed artist.

Adele’s previous albums were titled after the ages she was when she wrote them, 19, 21 and 25. Since she is now 33, an album titled 30 would make sense. She hinted in her 2019 birthday post that she’d continue this trend of titling albums after her age when she jokingly wrote, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”