Jason Lee

Lee portrayed Stillwater’s lead singer, Jeff Bebe, in the film. The following year, he appeared in Vanilla Sky and then Dreamcatcher before voicing Syndrome in The Incredibles. In 2007, Lee played Dave in Alvin in the Chipmunks, which he reprised in its 2009 and 2011 sequels. Lee’s biggest TV success thus far has been playing the lead on My Name Is Earl from 2005 to 2009. He was later seen on Up All Night and Raising Hope before voicing Charlie on We Bares Bears from 2015 to 2019. The actor is also a published photographer, releasing a photo book through Refueled Magazine in 2016. He co-owns the Texas restaurant Barley & Board as well. Lee has four children, son Pilot Inspector with his ex Beth Riesgraf, and daughters Casper and Alberta and son Sonny, whom he shares with wife Ceren Alkaç.