A new adventure. “They say somethings never change,” Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw says in a voiceover during the new And Just Like That teaser released on Friday, November 12. “But the truth is, life is full of surprises, and as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

The Sex and the City spinoff follows original best friends Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the

“complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to HBO Max.

The first two episodes will debut on the streaming service on Thursday, December 9, with the following eight episodes dropping on subsequent Thursdays.

The new drama will include many new and returning faces, including Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and the late Willie Garson, who died in September at age 57 after filming one month of the show.

The flagship HBO series, which earned 54 Emmy nominations (winning seven) and 24 Golden Globe nods (winning eight), aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show led to two movies, 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2.

Kim Cattrall, who led the series as Samantha Jones alongside Parker, 56, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, will not be returning for the new show after years of drama with the cast.

Although Cattrall is not part of And Just Like That and has reportedly had a rocky relationship with Parker over the years, the Hocus Pocus star spoke out about the drama when the spinoff was initially announced in January.

When a fan commented on Parker’s Instagram, “She didn’t tag Samantha Jones,” another replied, “They dislike each other.” The Divorce alum quickly responded, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

Watch the new teaser above and scroll down for a few highlights: