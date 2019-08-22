Kacey Musgraves at the 2013 CMAs

Turn that frown upside down! Kacey Musgraves made waves in November 2013 when a camera panned to her unsmiling face during Miranda Lambert‘s speech for Best Female Vocalist at the Country Music Association Awards. (Musgraves was also up for the award but lost.) She later said, however, that she meant no ill will toward her competition; indeed, she and Lambert had collaborated in the past and hail from the same hometown. “Sometimes my face just looks that way,” she explained to Giuliana Rancic.