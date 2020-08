Sydney Lotuaco

The Bachelor season 23 contestant sparked speculation that she was at the resort on August 5 after she posed on a set of steps that matched photos from La Quinta. While she has a boyfriend, Sydney is one of the only contestants allegedly on set who knows Tayshia well, as she filmed both of her Bachelor seasons with the phlebotomist.

Hours before Sydney sparked speculation, she posted a video with boyfriend Nick Wehby. Us broke the news of their relationship in June.