Best New Artist Grammy Winners Where Are They Now

Fun. — 2013

Who They Beat: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, The Lumineers, Frank Ocean

Where Are They Now: The band announced on its Facebook page in February 2015 that its members — Jack Antonoff, Andrew Dost and Nate Ruess — were taking time off to pursue other projects.

“First and foremost, to answer the question that has been raised most often: Fun is not breaking up. Fun was founded by the 3 of us at a time when we were coming out of our own bands. One thing that has always been so special about Fun is that we exist as 3 individuals in music who come together to do something collaborative,” the statement read. “We make Fun records when we are super inspired to do so. Currently, Nate is working on his first solo album, Andrew is scoring films, and Jack is on tour and working on Bleachers music. The 3 of us have always followed inspiration wherever it leads us. Sometimes that inspiration leads to Fun music, sometimes it leads to musical endeavors outside of Fun. We see all of it as part of the ecosystem that makes Fun, fun.”