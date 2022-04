John Legend — 2006

Who He Beat: Ciara, Fall Out Boy, Keane, Sugarland

Where Is He Now: Legend has released six albums since his Grammy-winning 2004 album, Get Lifted. The singer made history in September 2018 after he became the first African American man to become an EGOT winner, which includes his 10 Grammy awards. Legend married Chrissy Teigen in 2013 and they share two kids: daughter Luna and son Miles.