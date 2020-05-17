‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Gabrielle Carteris

The actress played neurotic, overachieving school newspaper editor Andrea Zuckerman, who was hopelessly in love with Brandon Walsh, from 1990 to 1995. After leaving the series in 1995 to host a short-lived talk show, Carteris did a stint on VH1’s Surreal Life. The actress was partially paralyzed for months after a debilitating injury filming the Lifetime movie Past Tense in 2006, but has since recovered, going on to bag recurring roles in shows such as My Alibi (2008) and Code Black (2015). The president of SAG-AFTRA trade union also appeared on the Fox 90210 reboot in 2019. She has been married to Charles Isaacs since 1992, and has two daughters, Kelsey and Molly.