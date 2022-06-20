Why She Left

The OG cast member chose to walk away from the Bravo series in May 2020. At the time, rumors surfaced that her husband had been unfaithful, but Eubanks shut down the allegations and confirmed that her exit had nothing to do with the alleged scandal.

“My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it.”

The Charleston resident pointed out, “Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about other are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source.”

The rumors, however, helped her feel better about her exit. “Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me,” she concluded.