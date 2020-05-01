Christian Bale

The Welsh-born star played Batman/Bruce Wayne across three films in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy: Batman Begins in 2005, The Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. The franchise’s last two films grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Ahead of the Dark Knight Rises’ release, Bale opened up to Collider about whether he would miss wearing the Batman suit. “For all the discomfort and the heat and the sweat and the headaches and everything from it, when you sit back and watch the movie at the end of the day, you go: ‘Well, that’s f–king cool. I will miss that, I liked the good bit of rubber,’” he said at the time.