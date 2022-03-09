Spreading the love. Despite what you may have heard, critics don’t love to hate everything, and they’ll honor the movies and television shows they love at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

TV and movie stars will mingle at the ceremony on Sunday, March 13 — in two different countries. While hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer lead the show from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the awards show will also head across the pond to London’s Savoy Hotel for a late-night party.

The honors are doled out by the Critics’ Choice Association. Established in 2019, it’s the largest critics organization in the U.S. and Canada with more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists.

The honorees include many of the season’s big nominees. Belfast is tied with West Side Story as the most nominated film at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. While the Oscars snubbed nearly all of the Belfast cast (except Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds), the critics nominated both Jamie Dornan and Hinds for Best Supporting Actor, Caitríona Balfe for Best Supporting Actress and Jude Hill for Best Young Actor/Actress. The entire cast is up for Best Acting Ensemble, and Kenneth Branagh has nods for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay trophies.

TV fans will get to see some of their favorite stars as well. Succession leads the 2022 Critics Choice Awards TV nominees with eight nods, but the actors will be facing off against each other. Costars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong are both up for Best Actor in a Drama Series while Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen are facing off in Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are both up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series as well.

Succession is also up for Best Drama Series, but the HBO drama has some steep competition with Yellowjackets, This Is Us, Squid Game, Pose, The Good Fight, For All Mankind and Evil.

Meanwhile, the Best Comedy Series category includes The Great, Hacks, Insecure, Only Murders in the Building, The Other Two, Reservation Dogs, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows.

The nominees aren’t the only stars at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Presenters include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Serena Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zoey Deutch, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Sonequa Martin-Green and Ralph Macchio — just to name a few.

One month after leading his team to victory at the Super Bowl, L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay will also present with fiancée Veronika Khomyn.

Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about the 2022 Critics Choice Awards: