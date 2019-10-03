‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Felicity Huffman

After stepping out of Lynette’s shoes, Huffman starred in several independent films before joining the cast of American Crime. More recently, she portrayed real-life prosecutor Linda Fairstein in When They See Us. Huffman made headlines in March 2019 when she was arrested for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. She pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to boost her eldest daughter Sophia’s SAT score and was subsequently sentenced to 14 days in federal prison. She and husband William H. Macy also share daughter Georgia.