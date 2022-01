What Decision Will Emily Make?

“I have a very strong idea [of what Emily chooses], and I think the thing is, there’s no right choice,” Star explained to Elle in December 2021. “There’s no choice that’s gonna make everything better and please everybody. And I think Emily also is a bit of a people pleaser, and she’s gonna make a decision that’s gonna make some people unhappy. And she’s gonna have to deal with that also next season.”