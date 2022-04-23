When and Where Will Filming Begin?

At the New York Academy of Arts Tribeca Ball in April 2022, William Abadie exclusively told Us that the Netflix hit is slated to start shooting this summer.

“We’re in pre-production,” he explained, “and I think we’re supposed to head to Paris early in June, so I’m foreseeing a little bit of that soon to come.”

The Sex and the City alum added that with Laviscount’s Alfie joining the cast as a series regular, Emily may be taking a trip across the pond in season three.

“I’m also foreseeing, with the arrival of Alfie, and, you know, [London], I think we maybe spend a little time over there,” he told Us, “but nothing has been [made] official, so don’t take my word for it, but I think it might happen that we end up in London for a minute.”