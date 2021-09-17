Television’s biggest night is back! The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards is bringing a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy with an in-person ceremony to celebrate the TV honorees this September.

The Emmy nominations were first announced in July by winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. During the announcement, it was revealed that The Crown and The Mandalorian each secured 24 honors, while Marvel’s WandaVision was recognized in 23 categories. Additionally, The Handmaid’s Tale and Saturday Night Live earned the next highest amount of nominations with 21 each.

Overall HBO and HBO Max garnered 130 nods and Netflix earned a total of 129.

The ceremony is scheduled to air live on CBS — and its streaming hub, Paramount+ — on Sunday, September 19, as a slew of famous faces are set to hand out the golden statues, led by host Cedric the Entertainer.

The Neighborhood star previously confirmed his gig on July 12 via Instagram, saying, “I’m about to be hosting the Emmys! And I ain’t even a Jimmy!”

The comedian — who will host the show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — noted via a separate statement that he was honored to host the ceremony this year.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” he wrote at the time. “It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

The previous year’s ceremony — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel — took place mostly virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. While a select number of presenters joined the Jimmy Kimmel Live! star in-person during the ceremony, most honorees appeared via Zoom.

“Welcome to the Pandemmys,” Kimmel said via his monologue at the time. “It’s great to finally see people again. Thank you for risking everything to be here. Thank me for risking everything to be here. You know what they say, you can’t have a virus without a host,” he began as the camera cut to footage from past Emmys that made it look like the Staples Center was full of stars. “Why are we having an awards show in the middle of a pandemic? And what the hell am I doing here? This is the year they decide they have to have a host? Why is a question I’ve been asked a lot this week. And I get it, it might seem frivolous and unnecessary, but you know what else seems frivolous and unnecessary? Doing it every other year.”

