Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary: “Pilot” – Quinta Brunson
Barry: “710N” – Duffy Boudreau
Barry: “starting now” – Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Hacks: “The One, the Only” – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” – Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” – Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Casino” – Sarah Naftalis
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Center” – Stefani Robinson
