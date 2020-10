Adam Levine

Before Maroon 5, Levine’s band went by Kara’s Flowers — and they played the Peach Pit After Dark on a season 8 episode.

“We were 17, it was, like, the biggest deal ever. I couldn’t wait to go tell my friends,” he recalled. “To me, at the time, it was like playing a stadium. There was nothing greater back in the day to play the Peach Pit. … It was like a right of passage.”