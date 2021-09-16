Kelly Bishop

The Colorado native had a long career before playing Lorelai’s aristocratic mother, and Rory’s grandmother, Emily, beginning in 2000. She was in Dirty Dancing in 1986, Café Society in 1995 and more. After Gilmore Girls, Bishop had a recurring role on Bunheads and The Good Wife. She then reprised her role of Emily Gilmore in 2016 and later starred in The Salzburg Story and Halston. It was announced in 2021 that she would reunite with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Bishop was married to TV personality Lee Leonard from 1981 until his death in 2018.