Lauren Graham

Following her stint as “cool mom” Lorelai for seven seasons, Graham played another single mom, Sarah Braverman, on Parenthood from 2010 to 2015. In 2016, she reprised her role as Lorelai for the four-part Netflix revival. She went on to star in Vampirina from 2017 to 2019 and in 2020 she landed the role of Joan in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The Hawaii native has written three books, Someday, Someday, Maybe, Talking as Fast as I Can and In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It. She has been dating Parenthood costar Peter Krause since 2010.