The F-Bomb Heard ‘Round the Press Room

Former Grey’s Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington stunned both his cast mates and reporters in the 2007 Golden Globes press room when he used a slur while discussing an alleged incident between himself and fellow Grey’s star T.R. Knight, who came out as gay in 2006. “I did not call T.R. a f—-t,” he said. “Never happened.” Responding to Washington’s statement, Knight’s pal Katherine Heigl said angrily: “I’m going to be really honest right now. [Isaiah] needs to just not speak in public. Period.”