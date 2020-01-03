Fantastic Mr. Foxx

Jamie Foxx's 2005 acceptance speech for Ray is widely considered one of the most heartfelt speeches in Golden Globes history. "I wish I could take what I'm feeling right now and put it in the water systems…we would all love each other a whole lot more," he began. Later, he fought back tears as he paid tribute to his late grandmother Estelle Talley. "I used to think it was corny when people would say that people were looking down on you," he said. "I didn't believe it. But I got a feeling."