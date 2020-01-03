By George!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who hosted the Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015, repeatedly roasted George Clooney during their tenure. In their final year as hosts, Fey quipped, "George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin this year. Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an adviser to Kofi Annan regarding Syria and was selected to a three-person U.N. commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight, her husband is getting a lifetime achievement award." One year earlier, she mocked his tendency to date younger women, joking, "Gravity is nominated for best film. It's the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age."