Giving T. Hanks

After grimacing throughout host Ricky Gervais’ no-holds-barred opening monologue, Tom Hanks charmed the 2020 Golden Globes audience with his emotional Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech. “[I’m] a man [who] is blessed. … Blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” he said, tearing up. “A wife, [Rita Wilson], who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time.”