Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley)

After Harry Potter, Shaw appeared in season four of HBO’s True Blood, which aired in 2011. She later starred in the BBC’s Killing Eve, which earned her a 2019 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2019 Emmys for her work on Fleabag.