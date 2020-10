Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge)

Her turn as pesky Defense Against the Darks Arts professor Dolores Umbridge in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix earned her nominations for British Supporting Actress of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle Awards and for Best Supporting Actress at the Saturn Awards. Since then, she’s starred in Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017) and was cast to play Queen Elizabeth II in season 5 and 6 of The Crown.