Pre-Release Drama

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Styles drew backlash for his comments about My Policeman’s sex scenes during an August 2022 interview with Rolling Stone. “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” the “Late Night Talking” singer said. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Grandage] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

Social media users immediately began to question Styles’ take on “gay sex in film,” noting that explicit scenes could also be “tender.” Some fans also speculated that Billy Eichner subtweeted the star while promoting his own upcoming film Bros. “I’m SO excited the entire cast of BROS is openly LGBTQ,” the American Horror Story alum tweeted after Rolling Stone published its interview with Styles. “For a century, we’ve watched countless actors who weren’t gay take nearly all the high profile LGBTQ roles. Now we FINALLY get to play ourselves and tell our own stories in a major wide release. LET’S MAKE HISTORY SEPT 30!!!”