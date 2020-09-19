‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cristin Milioti (Tracy McConnell/The Mother)

Milioti tackled even more prominent parts after appearing in the titular role on HIMYM. The Grammy winner landed additional TV roles on shows including A to Z, Fargo, The Venture Bros. and The Mindy Project. She also nabbed movie parts in It Had to Be You and Breakable You, but her most notable post-HIMYM film gig occurred with Palm Springs — a 2020 rom-com purchased by Hulu at that year’s Sundance Film Festival for a record-breaking $17.5 million.