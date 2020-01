Rami Malek

The Mr. Robot alum revealed in January 2019 that his one-episode stint on Gilmore Girls in 2004 landed him a SAG card. “One day I got a call from the casting director of the Gilmore Girls,” he recalled to reporters. “She asked to speak to my agent. I said, ‘Speaking.’ She said, ‘Is this really Rami?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She asked if I had an agent. I said, ‘No, but I can work on it.’ She asked if I was SAG. I said, ‘No, but that’s something we can figure out.’”