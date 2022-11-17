“I don’t want to get lipstick all over him. I don’t want to ruin my lipstick. But we also don’t want to not kiss. So we will kiss with our tongues,” the Poosh founder, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.
The reality star gushed about getting to have a night out with her now-husband, 47, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. “I know most people would have anxiety, but I think having Travis just makes everything so much more enjoyable,” she told the cameras. “The greatest thing that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience. It is such a better way for me to live my life.”
“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”
While filming season 1 of her Hulu reality series, Kourtney revealed she was “definitely always attracted” to Travis. “I just think it was the right time in my life. I had taken a year to myself, but my closest best friends have always said, ‘You have to hook up with Travis,'” she recalled during an April episode. “We would almost play house because we would do things together with our kids.”
“The movie [during our first date] was over, and we started another movie and I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon.’ So, I made the first move,” she added, noting how special her bond is with Travis. “Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he speaks to her is so special. Travis and I talk about a future all the time. The second we fell in love I think we knew how different it was from anything either of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together.”
"We are going to the Met Ball — my first ever Met — and there's nothing to be nervous about," Kourtney said while filming her reality series. "I don't know why I am not nervous. What is there to be nervous about? Like, what is the worst that could happen? I roll down the stairs and laugh?"
"I feel like Travis definitely has that chill energy and he just reminds me that we are doing it to have fun. We are not doing it to stress or worry about what everyone thinks about us," she explained in a confessional. "We are doing it to have an experience and to have fun. That is how we live our life."
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Getting Ready for Fashion's Biggest Night
Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock
Packing on the PDA
"I don't want to get lipstick all over him. I don't want to ruin my lipstick. But we also don't want to not kiss. So we will kiss with our tongues," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum teased as footage of the pair kissing aired on screen.
"People that are in this fame world don't have their whole families doing it along with them," she detailed. "I think having each other makes it so much more enjoyable. We are so obsessed with each other because we love each other and want each other around. We are so similar that I think it is cool to have each other."