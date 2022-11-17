Making the night count. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have been all dressed up for the 2022 Met Gala — but that didn’t stop the couple from packing on the PDA.

“I don’t want to get lipstick all over him. I don’t want to ruin my lipstick. But we also don’t want to not kiss. So we will kiss with our tongues,” the Poosh founder, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.

The reality star gushed about getting to have a night out with her now-husband, 47, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. “I know most people would have anxiety, but I think having Travis just makes everything so much more enjoyable,” she told the cameras. “The greatest thing that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience. It is such a better way for me to live my life.”

While walking the red carpet in May, the duo were all smiles in matching Thom Browne ensembles. Kourtney rocked a deconstructed version of a suit while the musician wore a kilt and jacket.

The twosome sparked dating speculation in January 2021 after they were spotted spending time together. That same month, Us Weekly confirmed that the longtime pals took their relationship to the next level.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

While filming season 1 of her Hulu reality series, Kourtney revealed she was “definitely always attracted” to Travis. “I just think it was the right time in my life. I had taken a year to myself, but my closest best friends have always said, ‘You have to hook up with Travis,'” she recalled during an April episode. “We would almost play house because we would do things together with our kids.”

The California native, who shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, joked that it took the Blink-182 band member a while to make a move.

“The movie [during our first date] was over, and we started another movie and I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon.’ So, I made the first move,” she added, noting how special her bond is with Travis. “Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he speaks to her is so special. Travis and I talk about a future all the time. The second we fell in love I think we knew how different it was from anything either of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together.”

In October 2021, the drummer popped the question to Kourtney. The duo visited a Las Vegas chapel in April, one month before their official nuptials. Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows at a Los Angeles courthouse in May and followed it up with a ceremony in Italy that same month.

