Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Filming Without Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Relationship Drama Will Likely Play a Role

Ortiz-Magro’s proposal to Matos was a surprise to his Jersey Shore castmates, a source close to the couple told Us exclusively in June 2021. “Ron kept the proposal very private. He only told his family and best friends,” the insider said. “He’s closest to Angelina [Pivarnick] and the boys, but he didn’t even tell them until after it happened.”

Pivarnick’s marriage will also likely play a role in the upcoming season’s plot, as previous episodes of the show have chronicled their relationship difficulties. “It’s, like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she told her castmates during a June 2021 episode of Jersey Shore. “So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang. … I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”