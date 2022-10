Selena Gomez

The “One Less Lonely Girl” singer and Gomez began their relationship in 2011, but the two had been friends prior to that.

The couple split in November 2012 amid cheating and jealousy rumors. In September 2014, they officially got back together, only to break up again in October. Their on-again-off relationship continued to make headlines throughout the years.

The duo ended their romance for good in March 2018, mainly because of Gomez’ mom’s disapproval.