2019

Nick and Kaitlyn reconnected in November 2019 when they made appearances on each other’s podcasts. During their candid chat on “Viall Files,” she admitted that Shawn always made her feel shame about hooking up with Nick during their season.

“At the end of the day, you have a choice and I chose [Shawn] and he chose me and then he chose to focus on you. It really was hard for him. It was really, really a lingering thing in the relationship,” she said in November 2019. “I think I was made to feel shame, but deep down I wasn’t ashamed. But that’s why I acted the way I did or that’s why we didn’t talk or that’s why I made little jabs here and there because I knew he had been so hurt by it and I hated that … I truly, deeply loved him and I wanted to protect him, so it was so hard for me.”