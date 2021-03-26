Chris Bukowski Knows Andrew S. Too

The former Bachelor Nation star told Us in March 2021 that he is friendly with Clay’s cousin too.

“I’m always interested in seeing the new castmates that come on and also Clay’s cousin Andrew is on this season. I know him a little bit, so I want to see him embarrass himself a little bit,” he quipped to Us. “He’s a very personable human. I haven’t seen him not get along with anybody, so I feel like they’ll probably have some good laughs together, so I’m interested in seeing how that turns out.”

Chris added that the ABC franchise used to shy away from cast members with family ties.

“I would imagine that [Clay] helped a little bit, but you can only help so much. You kind of get to skip the line a little bit if you have someone on the show prior,” he said. “Back when I was on the show, you couldn’t know anybody that was on the show before you were on the show. Now it’s, like, everyone talks to you before the show or knows someone that’s on the show. It’s a whole different world.”