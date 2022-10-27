Khloe Addresses Yelling 'Liar' About Tristan at 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Providing some context to the situation. Khloé Kardashian addressed her decision to yell “Liar” in response to a scene of Tristan Thompson at The Kardashians premiere.

“When I was watching the show and Tristan was on saying — I don’t even know what he said because I blacked it out — but it was like, ‘Oh we are just so great’ or whatever the f—k he was saying. I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me,” the Good American cofounder, 38, explained during a new episode of her Hulu series on Thursday, October 27.

As a result, Khloé chose to publicly react to the moment between her and her ex-boyfriend, 31. “So I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.’ Because it is like what a crock of s—t” she added. “What the f—k and I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you are a f—king liar.”

The reality star admitted she didn’t plan her response, saying, “It just came out. I probably made it more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life.”

Khloé and Tristan have experienced plenty of ups and downs since they first started dating in 2016. After announcing that they were expecting a child together, the athlete was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

While the pair initially stayed together, they called it quits in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the twosome were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, however, they split again. Khloé and Tristan gave things another try in late 2021 before ending it for good.

During filming for season 1 of The Kardashians, news broke that the former Sacramento Kings player was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. In January, Tristan acknowledged that he is the father to the fitness model’s son, Theo, after previously requesting genetic testing.

Us confirmed in July that the professional basketball player was getting ready for the arrival of baby No. 2 with Khloé. Their son’s birth via surrogate was the focus of the season 2 premiere, which aired in September.

Earlier this year, the TV personality elaborated on how she ended up screaming from the crowd during the Los Angeles screening. “I’m now a viewer,” she said in a May episode of the “Not Skinny, But Not Fat” podcast. “And I’m like, ‘What the f–k is this bulls–t that I’m listening to?’ That was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt like, and this totally could have been me making it up, was that everyone was looking at me to see my reaction. And I don’t know if that’s true or not.”

