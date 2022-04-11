The Kravis Romance

During the Kardashians premiere, Kourtney detailed the major life changes that happened since her family stopped filming KUWTK.

“Living my life without cameras was an absolutely dream. I’ve been spending a lot of time with my kids and I’ve just let life unfold,” she said in a confessional interview. “Travis is my boyfriend. Our homes are a block away from each other and he was one of my closest friends for probably eight years. We used to work out together all the time. Just us doing stuff on a friend level — we could just be ourselves. We fell in love and now he is my boyfriend.”