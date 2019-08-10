Pics

Kylie Jenner Through the Years: A Look Back in Photographs

By
Kylie Jenner Through The Years 2019-Files-Trademark-To-Launch-Baby-Line
 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
28
29 / 28

Expanding Her Horizons

Kylie filed a trademark for her own baby line in March 2019. 

Back to top