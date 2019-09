Just Friends?

Kylie began a romance in March 2013 with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son Jaden, but the pair had cooled off by December. “I don’t have a boyfriend, but I do really want that boyfriend prom experience,” she told Seventeen Prom at the time. “If I couldn’t find a boyfriend, I would want to go with one of my best guy friends, like Jaden. I know I’d have fun with him – he makes me laugh and he is a great dancer.”