Natalie Claims Shayne and Shania Were Flirting

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen dated on and off for “several months” after deciding not to tie the knot during the season 2 finale. Their relationship, which Natalie referred to as “unhealthy,” came to an end for good when Natalie said he didn’t “respect her” and betrayed her trust. She also claimed he was still sending flirty messages to his other connection from the pods — Shaina Hurley.

“Shayne and I were so close to having forever love and we actually talked about giving it another chance, but because of the flirtatious messages, the doors closed forever,” Natalie said. “Beyond the flirtatious messages, much more has happened. I thought that keeping the truth in would help me move on with my life. But I think instead it was really hurting me. I need to tell my truth. It’s not fair that I’m lying for people that have lied to me. … I think she was in a secret relationship with Shayne.”

Shaina denied the claims to Danielle during the third episode. “The only messages that I have with Shayne are purely platonic,” she explained. “The most scandalous message that we probably have is like, ‘Sweet baby,’ or I don’t know, I think that’s the craziest one. It’s just disgusting that she’s still trying to tear me down when I’ve done nothing to her.”

Natalie, for her part, told the cameras that she didn’t want to talk to Shaina about the situation because there’s still “so much sadness and pain” over her breakup with Shayne.

“Maybe I’m being petty, but it’s like, you shouldn’t have done what you did if you weren’t also expecting me to talk about it,” she said.

When Shaina, who got engaged to now-husband Chris Lardakis during filming, filled in Shayne, he called Natalie calculated for bringing up the situation when he wasn’t there to defend himself.

“I don’t fully understand what was scandalous about me and Shaina DMing each other, you know, I see a Story [and] I comment. When it comes to Natalie, if I blinked at Shaina, it would probably be ‘scandalous.’ She never was able to move on from it. Never,” he said.