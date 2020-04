She Locked Herself in the Bathroom During Fantasy Suites

Madison has been very candid about how difficult it was to think about Peter with other women. She revealed on “Off the Vine” that the week of the overnight dates was “the hardest week of my life.”

“There was one time in particular where I locked myself the bathroom and was bawling crying for, like, hours,” she said. “I want to be with this guy, but I’m having to watch him be with other people.”