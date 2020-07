Jake Johnson (Nick Miller)

After New Girl, Johnson nabbed starring roles in movies including Tag and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the fall of 2019, he landed another TV gig as a primary cast member on ABC’s Stumptown. The Illinois native is set to star in and produce the upcoming series Hoops, but will also revisit the role of Lowery Cruthers in Jurassic World: Dominion in 2021.