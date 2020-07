Lamorne Morris (Winston Bishop)

Morris had starring roles on Valley of the Boom and Human Discoveries after New Girl ended. In addition to guest-starring spots on shows including Squinters, he’s had roles in films such as Yesterday and Bloodshot. He also released a comedy rap album, Lamorning After Pill, in May 2020.

In April 2019, Hulu green-lit a live-action comedy series with animated sequences starring Morris called Woke. The digital show is slated to premiere sometime in 2020.