Megan Fox (Reagan Lucas)

Fox didn’t have another onscreen gig post-New Girl until she produced, created and hosted the docuseries Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox in 2018. Her next acting role occurred in 2019 with the film Above the Shadows, followed by movies including Zeroville and Think Like a Dog. She was also in the midst of filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020 before the COVID-19 crisis commenced. Amid the pandemic, Fox appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video.

Meanwhile, Fox separated from her husband Brian Austin Green — with whom she shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey — after nearly 10 years of marriage. She began dating Kelly thereafter.