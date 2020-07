Nelson Franklin (Robby McFerrin)

After serving as Jessica Day’s cousin (and one-time love interest), Franklin continued to reprise his roles as Connor Stevens on Black-ish and Will on Veep. He had a minor role in Captain Marvel and continued to land guest-starring spots on shows including #BlackAF, Arrested Development and A Million Little Things. He played Bill on Abby’s in 2019, but NBC canceled the sitcom after one season.