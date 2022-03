Eminem Surprises Crowd With ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance

The rapper delivered an unannounced performance of his 8 Mile song “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 ceremony, nearly two decades after winning Best Original Song. “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity,” he tweeted later in the evening along with a clip of his win being announced by Barbra Streisand in 2003. “Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”