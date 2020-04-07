His Breakup With Madison Lasted Several Hours

Peter confirmed on “Viall Files” that he hadn’t been actively seeing Madison after they finished filming the show. Two days after their onstage reunion at After the Final Rose, the pair spent the day together in the hotel. “It was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other … It was rough.”

Peter added on “Off the Vine” that the twosome had to be “completely logical” about their compatibility issues.