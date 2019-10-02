Reunited

Jax has made headlines for blocking several costars, including Sandoval, Ariana and Kristen, on Instagram after wrapping season 8. The bartender, however, insisted that his social media activity is “not about being on the outs” with his castmates.

“I think they’re great people and I love them. I mean, Tom’s my best friend. I just need a break,” he told Us in September after re-following Kristen. “People don’t understand, yes, we do film a show together, but we also hang out together everyday. We hang out together more when we don’t film than when we do film, if that makes any sense. … So just like when you hang out with your brother and sister, you start to get annoyed after a while, you need a break. You need a break.”