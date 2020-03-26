Stassi Doesn’t Know If She Would Have Left Jax If He Wasn’t Such an ‘Asshole’

Stassi and fiancé Beau Clark admitted they owe Jax in part for their relationship because the “Next Level Basic” author doesn’t know if she would have cut ties with her ex-boyfriend if he wasn’t so horrible to her in the past.

“Thank God Jax was such a dick to me, for real,” Stassi said. “Because I was young enough to maybe go through the motions if he hadn’t been such an asshole. Could you imagine Jax and I together [now]? What the f—k would we talk about?”

Jax, however, claimed he never wanted to marry Stassi.

“Things worked out exactly how they were supposed to. She’s one of my best friends. I never in a million years thought we would get back to where we are today,” Jax said. “I love her as a person.”